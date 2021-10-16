Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $55.50

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 5,368,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,421. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.