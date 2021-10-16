Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 648,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

