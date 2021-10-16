Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.70.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $657,677.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MXL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 648,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
