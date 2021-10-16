Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.95

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$830.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

