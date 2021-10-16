Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $72.83

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.