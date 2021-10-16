Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Target Price at $83.94

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.94.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

XMTR stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $59.88. 147,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,662. Xometry has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $97.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

