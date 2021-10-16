Analyzing Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.54 $21.68 million $0.54 11.80

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FG New America Acquisition and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.31%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.