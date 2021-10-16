Analyzing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) & Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Daseke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Daseke 3.52% 90.83% 6.25%

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Daseke’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 5,496.13 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Daseke $1.45 billion 0.44 $4.10 million $0.52 19.62

Daseke has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Daseke shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daseke has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and Daseke, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Daseke 0 1 3 0 2.75

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Daseke has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Daseke’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daseke is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

Daseke beats NextPlay Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers. The Specialized Solutions segment focuses on transportation and logistics solutions that include super heavy haul, high-value customized, over-dimensional, commercial glass and high-security cargo solutions. The company was founded by Don R. Daseke in November 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

