Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,702,700.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $2,421,417.78.

On Friday, September 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $2,961,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00.

PLAN opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after acquiring an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

