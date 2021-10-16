Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOMR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.64 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $3,431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $2,321,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $92,432,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.