Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €67.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

