Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini Buys 18,000 Shares

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

