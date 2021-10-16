Anoncoin Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $118,920.24 and $58.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.