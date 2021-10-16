Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 494,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Antelope Enterprise by 241.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antelope Enterprise by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEHL opened at $2.85 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

