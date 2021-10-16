Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

