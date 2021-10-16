APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 176,400 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.22% of NortonLifeLock worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 168,548 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.