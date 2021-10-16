APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $34,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

