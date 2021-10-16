APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of Newell Brands worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 445.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

