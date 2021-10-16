APG Asset Management N.V. Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

