APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $28,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $20,657,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.