APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 253,151 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 76.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 253,151 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $507.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $514.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.