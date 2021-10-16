Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.