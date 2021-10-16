Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

