Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 136.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $8.46 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

