Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Shares of LFG opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.