Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUV opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

