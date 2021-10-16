Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

