Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.