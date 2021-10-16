Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th.

APAM opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $5,787,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

