Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

Arvinas stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,418,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

