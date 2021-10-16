ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, an increase of 154.1% from the September 15th total of 362,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,204.0 days.

Shares of ASCCF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. ASICS has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

