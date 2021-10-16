Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Pharmacare has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $18.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Aspen Pharmacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

