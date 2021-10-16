Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $170.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $163.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

