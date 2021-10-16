AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AMK. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

