Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

AML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Natalie Massenet bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,910.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 948 ($12.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

