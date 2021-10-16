Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Atento during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ATTO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Atento has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

