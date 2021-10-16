Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 855,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 320.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

