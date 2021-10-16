AtromG8 Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. AtromG8 has a market cap of $1.43 million and $51,141.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00109572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,656.95 or 0.99749607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.96 or 0.06234189 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

