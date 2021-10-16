ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.94

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.94 and traded as high as C$42.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$42.26, with a volume of 80,985 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.94.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

