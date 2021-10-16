aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LIFE has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.00. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. FMR LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.