Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Update

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AATC stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

