Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in September

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

