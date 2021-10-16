Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 73.9% in September

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalon in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avalon in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalon in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.