Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce sales of $183.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $185.50 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $185.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $742.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $743.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $778.56 million, with estimates ranging from $775.17 million to $781.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $10,076,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 208.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 32.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.67 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

