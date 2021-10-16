Avast (LON:AVST) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Avast (LON:AVST) to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a one year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 581.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

