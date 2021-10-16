Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,282,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.