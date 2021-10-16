Axa S.A. Buys 21,153 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in FMC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,200,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FMC by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 31.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.