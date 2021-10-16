Axa S.A. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

SAIA opened at $261.56 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

