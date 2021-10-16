Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

