Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

