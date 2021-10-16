Axa S.A. Purchases 70,600 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.32% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

